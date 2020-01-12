WaPo’s Bade: Privately ‘a Lot of Democrats’ Said Pelosi Impeachment Gambit Was ‘Failed Strategy’

On Sunday’s broadcast of ABC’s “This Week,” Washington Post congressional reporter Rachael Bade said congressional Democrats privately say House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) holding onto the articles of impeachment was a “failed strategy.”

Bade said, “She was clearly putting a positive spin on what a lot of Democrats have privately said was a failed strategy. I mean she and Chuck Schumer, the minority leader in the Senate, set out to number one, try to get a commitment from McConnell on witnesses, firsthand witnesses to testify in a Senate trial. She said she wanted to see a resolution about, you know, how the whole proceedings would be governed. She got neither of those.”

She added, “I know her team has sort of said, look, she was able to hold out, there was a bunch of new revelations that happened over the holiday break. Bolton came out and said he’s willing to testify. She was holding the articles the whole time. Those things probably would have happened regardless of whether she was holding them. And, in fact, there might have even been more news focused on those things if everybody wasn’t asking what is Nancy Pelosi doing for the articles.”

