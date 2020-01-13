Schumer: Trump’s Tweet About Me and Pelosi ‘Makes Enacting a War Powers Act So Important’

On Monday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Rachel Maddow Show,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) stated that an image President Trump retweeted depicting both Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) wearing traditional Muslim attire and in front of an Iranian flag “makes enacting a War Powers Act so important. Because it shows that this president, when it comes to things like this, is almost out of control.”

Schumer said, “This is the way the president is conducting foreign policy. This may well be the way he’s conducting our interactions with Iran right now, impulsive and erratic, no strategy. And that’s why…what he tweeted, rather, makes enacting a War Powers Act so important. Because it shows that this president, when it comes to things like this, is almost out of control.”

