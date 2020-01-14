Gaetz: Democrats ‘Feel Like They’ve Been Walked off the Cliff’ by Pelosi on Impeachment

Monday on Fox News Channel’s “The Ingraham Angle,” Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) said he anticipates a “tense” meeting for Democrats when they convene their weekly meeting and discuss the pending transfer of the articles of impeachment to the U.S. Senate.

Gaetz said vulnerable Democrats in Republican districts took a tough vote on impeachment in the name of urgency, only to have House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) slow the process down by not officially transferring the article to the other side of Capitol Hill to the Senate.

“This is a failed strategy, and it’s not all that roads lead back to Putin for President Trump,” he said. “It’s that all roads lead back to Russia for the Democrats in the absence of an agenda that actually works for the American people. Tomorrow morning, Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats will huddle in their weekly caucus meeting, and I expect it to be more tense than a family meeting at Buckingham Palace because you’ve got these Democrats in Trump districts that feel like they’ve been walked off the cliff.”

“They were told that this was imminent,” Gaetz continued. “This was urgent. This was a clear and present danger. Even some of the more seasoned Democrats like Adam Smith – the chairman of the Armed Services Committee, where I serve – are telling Nancy Pelosi, ‘Let’s get on with it. This is starting to look ridiculous. Let’s transmit the articles. But it is my suspicion that that will ultimately lead to the least suspenseful trial in all of trials because we all know that will leads to the president being exonerated because he did nothing wrong in his call to President Zelensky.”

