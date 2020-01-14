Schumer: ‘No Person Has Done More to Destroy the Honor and Values of America Than Donald Trump’

Tuesday on ABC’s “The View,” Minority Leader Sen. Charles Schumer (D-NY) accused President Donald Trump of doing more than any other person “to destroy the honor and values of America.”

When asked about the killing of Qasem Soleimani, Schumer said, “This president plays so fast and loose with the truth, not only on that issue. The other day he just said he’s defending, protecting our health care, our preexisting conditions. He’s doing everything to undermine it. And the families of America need good health care.”

He added, “He, you know, I’m going to make a broader point, and it relates to impeachment and everything else. The greatest thing America has is its honor and its values. That’s what the Founding Fathers focused on. That’s what all of our great political thinkers have focused on, and no person, no person has done more to destroy the honor and values of America than Donald Trump, and that’s why I think he’s got to go.”

