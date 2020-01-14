Van Jones: Sanders ‘Stepped on’ ‘a Banana Peel’ – ‘This Was Elizabeth Warren’s Night’

During CNN’s coverage of Tuesday’s CNN Democratic presidential debate, CNN Political Commentator and former Obama adviser Van Jones praised the performance of Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and stated that Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) “stepped on” “a banana peel” over his comments about a woman winning the presidential race.

Jones said, “This was Elizabeth Warren’s night. She needed to do something. And there was a banana peel sitting out there for Bernie to step on when it came to his comments about women. I think Bernie stepped on it and slid around. She knocked that moment out of the park. And I think that the only thing that’s going to be remembered was how she handled that tonight.”

