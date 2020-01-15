Kudlow: ‘Tax Cuts 2.0’ Coming Later in 2020 Campaign

White House National Economic Council director Larry Kudlow on Wednesday revealed “Tax Cuts 2.0” is coming in 2020.

Kudlow did not have any specifics of the second go-around of the tax cuts, which decreased how much the majority of Americans had to pay in taxes starting in 2018, but he predicted more would come out in the summer.

“I am still running a process of Tax Cuts 2.0,” Kudlow told CNBC’s “Squawk Box.” “We’re many months away. It’ll come out sometime later during the campaign. No discussion of specifics. Tax Cuts 2.0 to help middle-class economic growth. … We will unveil this perhaps sometime later in the summer.”

Kudlow also said he hopes Republicans win back the House so Rep. Kevin Brady (R-TX), the top Republican on the House Ways and Means Committee, can help pass the second installment.

