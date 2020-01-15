Lev Parnas: Trump Is Lying — ‘He Was Aware of All My Movements’

Lev Parnas said during an exclusive interview with MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow that President Donald Trump “knew exactly what was going on,” with his dealings in Ukraine.

Maddow asked, “What do you think is the main inaccuracy, the main lie being told that you feel like you can correct?

Parnas said, “That the president didn’t know what was going on. President Trump knew exactly what was going on. He was aware of all of my movements. I wouldn’t do anything without the consent of Rudy Giuliani or the president.”

Maddow said, “In terms of the president and what he has said about you. He said about you and Mr. Fruman, Igor Fruman, I don’t know those gentlemen. I don’t know about them. I don’t know what they do. You’re saying that was not a true statement.:

Parnas said, “He lied.”

