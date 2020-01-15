Schiff Warns GOP Senators: Don’t Blind Yourself to the ‘Truth’

House Intel Committee chairman Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) said Wednesday on CNN’s “Situation Room” that Republican senators will be asked why they blinded themselves to the truth if they block witnesses and documents in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

Schiff said, “I hope all the senators, not just these four, take their oath seriously. They will be sworn in. They will be sworn to an oath that requires them to be impartial. If they are truly impartial, they will want a fair trial. Fair to the president and the American people. They will want witnesses and want to see the documents. I hope that will take that oath seriously.”

He added, “I would remind the senators when making the decision, this information will come out anyway. If they don’t vote to make these documents available, just as we’re seeing over the last three or four weeks, the information is going to come out anyway. At some point, if they vote against witnesses and documents, they will have to explain when the new evidence does come out why did they oppose hearing this when it would have made a difference during the impeachment trial. Why did they blind themselves to the truth? I wouldn’t want to have to answer that question, having voted against a fair trial.”

