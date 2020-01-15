MSNBC’s Sharpton on Dem Debate: ‘I Didn’t See Anybody on the Stage’ that Can Take on Trump

Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” network host Al Sharpton reacted to the Democratic debate from the previous night, questioning the strength of the field of candidates.

Sharpton said he “didn’t see anybody on the stage” who can “take on” President Donald Trump in the general election.

“You cannot stand up and be, just go along to get along and think you’re going to be the next president,” Sharpton stated as he compared it to becoming a boxing champion.

“I didn’t see anybody on the stage last night or in the ring that really said, ‘I’m taking charge, I can be president, I can take on Donald Trump because he is going to come in with that kind of mindset,” he added. “And I don’t see that mindset yet in any of the candidates.”

