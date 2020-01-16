Blackburn: ‘Not Our Job to Expand the Impeachment — It Is Our Job to Review’ What House Sent Forward

Thursday on Fox News Channel, Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) commented on the impeachment trial in the Senate.

After much hullabaloo was made in the Democrat-majority House over impeachment, Blackburn said it is not the Senate’s job to “expand” the impeachment. Instead, she told “Fox & Friends” that it is the Senate’s job to “review” impeachment in a fair and expedient manner.

“[I]mpeachment is a noun,” explained Blackburn. “The impeaching process took place in the House. If they wanted to call these witnesses, they could have called them. It is not our job to expand the impeachment. It is our job to review what they have sent forward, and that’s exactly what we’re going to do.”

She added, “We’re going to do it in an expedient manner, we’re going to be fair to the president and to the process, and we’re going to get this behind us.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent