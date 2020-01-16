GOP Sen. Cotton: Lev Parnas a ‘Stunt’ by the Democrats

Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR) on Thursday sounded off on the Lev Parnas interview that aired on MSNBC a night earlier.

Parnas accused President Donald Trump of lying about not knowing about his alleged dealings in Ukraine.

The Arkansas Republican told “Fox & Friends” that Parnas coming forward with allegations “hardly” changes anything in the impeachment case against Trump, calling it a “stunt” by the Democrats to help their “partisan hatchet job.”

“Lev Parnas is currently under indictment — this is a guy whose business was literally called ‘Fraud Inc,'” Cotton advised. “He goes from being the president’s greatest champion to being on Rachel Maddow’s show. But we shouldn’t be surprised that the Democrats in the House are pulling this kind of stunt.”

“In fact, I would predict that Nancy Pelosi and Adam Schiff throughout the Senate trial will continue to leak oftentimes fabricated information, which I believe is what some of what Lev Parnas put out this weekend all in an effort to clean up the shoddy work they did in the House, the rushed, partisan hatchet job of this impeachment to try to dictate procedures to the Senate. That’s not going to happen,” he continued.

