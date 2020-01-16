Kamala Harris: Parnas Should Testify at Senate Impeachment Trial

Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) said on Thursday MSNBC that Lev Parnas should be a witness at the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

Lev Parnas accused President Donald Trump of an attempted quid pro quo with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky during an MSNBC interview with Rachel Maddow on Wednesday.

Kasie Hunt asked, “You’ve been a prosecutor. Do you think that Lev Parnas is a credible witness for the prosecution here?”

Harris said on “Andrea Mitchell Reports,” “I think he should be brought before us so that we can determine his credibility. There are many ways to judge credibility. But there’s no question that the interviews that have occurred in the last 24 hours bring to light facts that should be pursued and should be reviewed by us in the United States Senate.”

