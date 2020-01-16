Rand Paul: ‘I Think the Bidens Are as Corrupt as the Day Is Long’

Thursday, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) argued there was a case to be made for President Donald Trump’s impeachment defense to be allowed to call witnesses given what has been reported about former Vice President Joe Biden, a candidate for the 2020 Democratic nomination, and his son Hunter Biden.

According to the Kentucky Republican lawmaker, it was not a leap to connect the Bidens to potential Ukrainian corruption, a concern of Trump.

“It goes to the heart of the matter,” Paul said. “If the president is being accused of withholding foreign aid, and his argument is, ‘Well, we were studying corruption, and we wanted to know about corruption in Ukraine,’ and I think the Bidens are as corrupt as the day is long. No young man who is the son of a politician gets $50,000 a month who has no experience, working for a Ukrainian oligarch. You know, for goodness sakes — it smells to high heaven. It smells like corruption. And every day on the mainstream media, they say, ‘Oh, there’s no there there. This has been investigated. There is no corruption.’ I think the American people don’t buy it. Here’s the thing: Fair is fair. If they’re going to put the president through this, they’re going to have to have witnesses on both sides.”

Paul went on to say he was concerned over the possibility that witnesses chosen by Democrats would be allowed to participate, but not Republican witnesses.

