VIDEO: Woman Walks Through Miami International Airport Naked

A woman was caught on camera walking through the baggage claim area of Miami International Airport naked shortly before midnight on Monday, according to a video of the incident.

The video showed the woman casually removing her clothes down to her dark blue underwear in front of stunned passengers while she appeared to be singing an incoherent tune.

She eventually stripped down to become nude in the middle of the airport.

Moments later, the video showed her on top of a police car located near the airport exit. The scantily-clad woman jumped off the car in traffic and rushed over to a police officer waiting to take her into custody, CBS Miami reported.

Police said the woman was taken in for an involuntary psychological evaluation under the Baker Act and would not be charged with a crime.

“On Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at approximately 11:40 p.m., Miami-Dade Police Department, Airport District officers, were dispatched to a call of a naked female running through the Miami International Airport (MIA) baggage claim area,” the Miami-Dade police said in a statement.

“The naked female was located at the MIA Central Plaza parking garage exit, behaving erratically. After conducting his investigation, the responding officer took her into custody and transported her to a nearby receiving facility for an involuntary examination under the Florida Baker Act statute,” the statement continued.