W.H. Spox Grisham: ‘I Wonder’ if Impeachment Timing ‘Was to Help’ One 2020 Dem. Candidate

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Lou Dobbs Tonight,” White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham stated that she sometimes wonders if the timing of the delivery of the articles of impeachment to the Senate was designed to help one of the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates by forcing some of the senators running for president to return to D.C. for the Senate trial.

Grisham said, “Sometimes, I wonder if all the timing was to help one of their candidates in the race, who gets to be out there working in Iowa and others are working here in D.C. So, I’ve been wondering about that.”

