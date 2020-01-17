Joe Scarborough: ‘The Worse Trump Treats You, the Better History Will Treat You’

During Friday’s “Morning Joe” on MSNBC, Joe Scarborough offered some hope to those who draw the ire of President Donald Trump.

Scarborough, quoting journalist Windsor Mann, advised that the worse Trump treats an individual, the better history will be to them.

“Another great lesson from Windsor Mann that speaks well to so many people around this table: the worse Trump treats you, the better history will treat you,” Scarborough stated. “Considering the things that he’s tweeted about us, we’re in pretty good shape.”

