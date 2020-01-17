MSNBC’s Matthews: Trump Is Like a Movie Character-Hitler Trashing Generals

On Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Hardball,” host Chris Matthews likened President Donald Trump to a “Hitler” character in a movie “trashing the generals.”

Matthews was referencing reports on Washington Post reporters Philip Rucker and Carol Leonnig’s new book, “A Very Stable Genius,” which has an account of when President Donald Trump allegedly called military leaders “a bunch of dopes and babies.”

Matthews said, “What do you think of the scene. A big room. It’s called the tank, where the top joint chiefs meet to have their most critical discussions, and he uses it for dressing down of all of them — everyone in the room as losers. It seems like— I hate to make the Hitler connection, but it looks like movies where you see the guy trashing the generals because they’re losing the war. It seems like an eight-year-old talking to the grownups.”

