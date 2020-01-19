Giuliani: ‘I’d Love to Be a Witness’ in Senate Impeachment Trial — Would Show Corruption in Ukraine by Biden, Others

Sunday on New York AM 970 radio’s “The Cats Roundtable,” President Donald Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani discussed the upcoming Senate impeachment trial.

Giuliani voiced his support for a trial, saying he would “love” to be a witness so he could outline the corruption he found in Ukraine involving former Vice President Joe Biden, a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, and “a lot of other Democrats.”

“I would love to see a trial. I’d love to be a witness — because I’m a potential witness in the trial — and explain to everyone the corruption that I found in Ukraine, that far out-surpasses any I’ve ever seen before, involving Joe Biden and a lot of other Democrats.” Giuliani told host John Catsimatidis. “And it wasn’t just 2016. It was going on for years under Obama. I have those facts, I have those witnesses, I have documents and I have recordings. And I would love to get them out in public because everyone is trying to suppress them to protect Joe Biden.”

He continued, “But I don’t think the American people should be put through a useless trial. You should never have a trial of a non-crime. That’s a desecration of justice. … It should be thrown out as a deterrent for other Congresses doing the same thing.”

