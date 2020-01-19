Graham: Immediate Dismissal of Impeachment Articles ‘Dead for Practical Purposes’

Senate Judiciary Committee chairman Sen. Lindsay Graham (R-SC) said on this week’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday” that the articles of impeachment against President Trump would not be dismissed without a trial.

Host Chris Wallace said, “Have you given up on the idea that the majority will vote to dismiss case right away?”

Graham said, “That’s dead for practical purposes. There are a lot of senators who I think will wind up acquitting the president but believe we need to hear the House’s case and the president’s case in answer to the House’s case.”

He added, “The idea of dismissing the case early on is not going to happen, We don’t have the votes for that.”

