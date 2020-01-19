Hirono: McConnell Wants Senate Trial ‘to Basically Be a Whitewash’

Sunday on MSNBC’s “Kasie DC,” Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI) weighed in on the upcoming impeachment trial against President Donald Trump in the Senate.

Hirono said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) not committing to calling witnesses in the trial means he wants to “whitewash” the charges against Trump.

“I think he’s going to pretty much spring everything on us Tuesday,” Hirono stated. “I pretty much know he doesn’t want any witnesses. He wants it to basically be what I would call a whitewash. We won’t have witnesses, documents and that’s how Mitch wants to do this. And there’s a big rush to have the road taken with all the Republicans presumably not voting to convict the president before the State of the Union so the president can run around saying he was exonerated, just after the Mueller report.”

