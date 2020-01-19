Murkowski Open to Witnesses — I Don’t Want Impeachment to Be ‘Viewed as a Mockery’

Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) said Saturday to local reporters that she was open to voting for witnesses in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

Murkowski said, “if I determine that I do not have enough for me to fairly and honestly make that determination if there is more that I need, I will vote to accept more information by way of additional witness, by way of additional documents by way of additional depositions.”

She added, “I don’t want this proceeding to be viewed as a circus. I don’t want it to be viewed as a mockery of a kangaroo court.”

