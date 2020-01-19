Schiff: If GOP Senators Don’t Give the Country a Fair Trial They ‘Will Be Held Accountable’

Representative Adam Schiff (D-CA) warned on Sunday’s broadcast of ABC’s “This Week” that if Republican senators do not allow witnesses in the impeachment of President Donald Trump, they will be held accountable by voters.

Schiff said, “We will be fighting for a fair trial.”

He continued, “If the Senate decides if the Senator McConnell prevails and there are no witnesses, it will be the first impeachment trial that goes to conclusion without witnesses. The atmosphere in the Senate when I came with the other House managers, and we read the articles was one befitting something that has only happened three times in the nation’s history. I intend during the trial to be respectful of the senators, to operate from the presumption that they do take their oath seriously, but also with the knowledge that Americans are watching, that they’re going to demand a fair trial, and if the senators don’t give the country a fair trial, one that’s fair to the president, but also fair to the American people, the senators will be held accountable. So that’s the approach I intend to take.”

