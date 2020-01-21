GOP Rep. Ratcliffe: Trump’s Impeachment ‘Fails’ Factually, Legally, Constitutionally

Representative John Ratcliffe (R-TX) on Monday tweeted that the impeachment case against President Donald Trump is “an assault on due process,” and he tacked onto those remarks in a Tuesday interview with Fox News Channel as the impeachment trial heads to the Senate.

Ratcliffe said impeachment is a failure “factually,” “legally” and “constitutionally” on FNC’s “America’s Newsroom” because House Democrats do not have a legit case against Trump.

“[Democrats] can’t make constitutional arguments because they don’t have any,” Ratcliffe asserted. “This impeachment fails. It fails factually, it fails legally, it fails constitutionally. This is going to be like killing a fly with a sledgehammer. The House Democrats had a weak case even on a slanted playing field where they made the rules, changed the rules and broke the rules to their advantage.”

He added, “On a level playing field, it’s going to get ugly. I expect a quick trial, no witnesses, an early acquittal for President Trump.”

