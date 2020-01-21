GOP Sen. Perdue: ‘I Think We’ve Got the Votes for’ Acquittal, Dismissal of ‘Illegitimate’ Impeachment

During Tuesday’s broadcast of Hugh Hewitt’s nationally syndicated radio show, Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) speculated on the vote tallies as an impeachment process is underway in the U.S. Senate.

According to the Georgia Republican, there were enough votes for either an acquittal or dismissal of the charges leveled against President Donald Trump.

Partial transcript as follows:

HEWITT: How, what is your best estimate of how long the Senate trial is going to last?

PERDUE: Well, my prayer is that given what we’re doing, and we’re totally united behind this on the Republican side, is that there will be 24 hours of presentation by the House over two days. There will be 24 hours, up to 24 hours of presentation by the President’s team over two days. Then 16 hours of questions from the members of the Senate. That’s no longer than two days. And then, there will be four hours apiece for the House and the President’s team to sum it up. That’s it. So you could be talking about six, seven days at the best. Now at that point, we have to vote motions about witnesses or any other information we may need, or we could have a vote to acquit or dismiss or whatever at that point.

HEWITT: Do you believe that will happen?

PERDUE: I hope it will. I think we’ve got the votes for it right now. I mean, there is no evidence. Look, Hugh, this is, you’ve said it, but this is just an illegitimate process. I worry, and I’ve said this before, I wanted to just vote to dismiss now upon receipt of the articles, because frankly, the articles are illegitimate. And what we’re doing is historically very dangerous, because we are accepting an illegitimate result from a totally bogus sham trial over in the House.