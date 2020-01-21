Hirono: Senators Voting Against Impeachment Witnesses ‘Complicit’ in Cover-up

Senator Mazie Hirono (D-HI) said on Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s coverage of the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump that Republican Senators who vote against witness will be “complicit” in the cover-up of the president’s actions.

Hirono said, “Anytime I hear Mitch McConnell say they’re following the Clinton playbook, I want to say give me a break. This is a massive departure. During the Clinton impeachment, there had been a lot of witnesses, a lot of depositions taken, lots of evidence produced. None of which occurred in this instance, with President Trump stone-walling every request. So I’m shocked. But, you know, nothing that Mitch McConnell does to speed up this trial and make it harder for the process to be fair surprises me anymore.”

She added, “My expectation is to not even allow what came through on the House side with their impeachment process as part of the record is really, once again, you know, an effort to stonewall this whole process and Mitch McConnell and the president are on the same page on this. It is a huge cover-up. And Mitch wouldn’t be bringing this resolution to the floor if he didn’t have the caucus, his own caucus behind him. So all of the Republicans are going to vote for this kind of a truncated unfair process is pretty much complicit, and I would say in the cover-up.”

