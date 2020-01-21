Jeff Sessions: Democrat Impeachment Effort ‘a Political Attack Ad, Paid for by the Taxpayers’

Tuesday during an appearance on Fox News, former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, a candidate for U.S. Senate in Alabama, dismissed the idea of prolonging the Senate impeachment trial.

Sessions told network host Tucker Carlson he saw impeachment as a taxpayer-funded political attack ad, where Democrats are insisting the Senate go on a “fishing expedition.”

“Look, what we know now is their promise that they had an overwhelming case is totally false,” he said. “It’s what believed all along, and so many have said. It’s nowhere close to an impeachment charge. So now, they’re demanding a fishing expedition to be started in the Senate after they produce a charge that’s not sustainable. It’s really a total abuse of the impeachment process, an embarrassment to the House. But they won’t admit it.”

“They want to continue this paid political attack ad, paid for by the taxpayers for untold weeks,” Jeff Sessions continued. “They could have fought for this evidence in the House, ask for the courts to complete a hearing as to whether or not these witnesses should be compelled or not. They send it over with no basis, unsubstantiated, not justified. Now they want the Senate to go on a fishing expedition.”

