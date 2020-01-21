MSNBC’s Wallace: How Long Until Republicans Ask ‘How Bad Would a Pence Presidency Be?’

MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace asked on Tuesday’s broadcast of her network’s coverage of the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump how long it would be before Republicans ask, “How bad would a Pence president be?”

Wallace said, “How long until some sort of outlier on talk radio pop up with ‘you know look folks how bad would a Pence president be?’ How long until some right-wing radio host says ‘you know what?'”

Former Republican National Committee chairman Michael Steele replied, “That conversation does percolate at a certain level in Republican halls. They are looking to see where this potentially could lead to a bad space, if it looks like they’re losing senate seats over this, if it looks like the president’s numbers get soft among Republicans which we have noted, it has in some polls, so there are people at least positioning and sort of saying what if, what do we need to think about. They’re not doing it publicly.”

