GOP Sen. Kennedy: D.C. Establishment Wants Trump Gone Because They Think Americans Are ‘Morons’

Wednesday on the Fox News Channel, Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) weighed in on the Senate impeachment trial and shared his opinion on why there is such a push to get Trump out of office.

Kennedy told FNC’s “Fox & Friends” the impeachment case against President Donald Trump was about the political establishment in Washington, D.C. thinking Americans are “morons” and not qualified to “pick their own president.”

“I know it looks complicated, but this is really very simple,” Kennedy advised. “From a larger perspective, here’s what’s going on: Large portions of the political establishment here in Washington, D.C. think the American people are morons and they’re not qualified to pick their own president. And that’s why they want to replace President Trump.”

Kennedy went on to say Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) is going to attempt to “disqualify” White House counsel Pat Cipollone.

“Look, if I were in Senator Schumer’s shoes, I’d probably want to disqualify Cipollone, too, because he’s a damn good lawyer and he did a great job last night. But at this juncture, Senator Schumer — he’s kind of like a teenager. He hates everybody and everything related to the president,” he added.

