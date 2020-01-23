FNC’s Wallace: Democrats ‘Have Made a Powerful Case’ Against Trump

Fox News anchor Chris Wallace argued Thursday during his network’s coverage of the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump that House managers have made a “powerful” case against the president.

Wallace said, “You can say if you think it’s impeachable or not. They have made a powerful case. They have a lot of witnesses. They have a lot of graphics. They have a lot of evidence. I can’t imagine what I have for 16 more hours, and I wonder, to some degree, whether when the White House gets its turn, they are going to be disadvantaged by this because yes, they will have new things to say.”

“We haven’t heard them nearly as much as we have the House Democrats, but this will be on top of the 24 hours we have already gone through with the House Democrats,” he continued. “And I wonder how patient senators are going to be for another 24 hours, although they probably won’t use all of that for the defense of the White House.”

