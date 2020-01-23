Scarborough Applauds Schiff’s ‘Virtuoso Performance’ at Senate Impeachment Trial

MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough on Thursday praised Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) for his “virtuoso performance” during the opening arguments for President Donald Trump’s Senate impeachment trial the day before.

After airing the clip, Scarborough repeated Schiff’s comments lamenting how Trump broke the United States’ commitment to protect Ukraine by withholding military funding unless Ukrainian leadership helped interfere in the 2020 election.

“I thought Schiff’s performance was a virtuoso performance yesterday,” Scarborough proclaimed.

He added, “I’m so used to seeing mediocrity on the floors of the House and the Senate that a performance like that really does cut through, doesn’t it?”

