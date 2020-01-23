Schumer: If the Impeachment Trial ‘Has to Go on a Little Bit Longer,’ ‘These Senators Can Work a Little Longer’

During CNN’s impeachment trial coverage on Thursday, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) stated that if the Senate’s impeachment trial has to go on for a longer period of time in order to get witnesses and documents, then “these senators can work a little longer. They can work a bit longer hours. They can work on weekends.”

Schumer said, “[I]f the trial has to go on a little bit longer, and it wouldn’t be weeks and weeks and weeks, to have a fair trial, to have witnesses and documents is of paramount importance, and these senators can work a little longer. They can work a bit longer hours. They can work on weekends. This is one of the most serious responsibilities the Constitution has given us. And to not have a fair trial, to have no evidence of the people who actually saw what happened because the president is blocking it and McConnell is blocking it is wrong.”

