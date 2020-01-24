Maher: The Media Was ‘Disappointed’ ‘the Civil War Didn’t Break out’ at VA Gun Rally

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher stated that after the Virginia gun rally ended peacefully, “you could see how disappointed the media was that the Civil War didn’t break out.”

After former FNC and NBC host Megyn Kelly argued that there is political bias in the news media, Maher responded that the media is really biased towards “money and conflict. Because that’s what sells.”

He continued, “I was watching the Virginia rally this week. There was a gun rally. It was peaceful. And you could see how disappointed the media was that the Civil War didn’t break out. That’s what I think the media bias is, more than politics.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett