Mark Levin: Maybe House Impeachment ‘Pornographers’ Ought to Be Expelled

During an appearance on Fox News Channel on Thursday, nationally syndicated radio talker Mark Levin criticized the merits of the impeachment case brought by the House managers for their inability to precisely define President Donald Trump’s wrongdoing.

Levin took issue with the claims of “abuse of power” and “obstruction of Congress,” and warned the House of Representatives was attempting to breach the Constitution’s separation of powers.

“Let me just say this, America — these Democrats have destroyed the Constitution, the impeachment clause, they’re trying to destroy separation of powers,” he said. “They’re trying to choose the Republican nominee for president in 2020. They’re trying to take over the Senate. That’s what’s going on. The Senate has a responsibility to protect the American people from the House, from the Democrats. That’s their constitutional responsibility.”

“This president hasn’t violated the Constitution, not once,” Levin continued. “He hasn’t violated any federal statute, not once. He’s complied with every federal court order, every one. He’s not committed treason, bribery, or other high crimes and misdemeanors. But the pornographers over there in the House — abuse of power, obstruction of Congress, they’re the ones. Maybe they ought to be expelled. Maybe we ought to start thinking about that. That’s it.”

