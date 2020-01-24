Schweizer: Bidens Have ‘Lied’ About Hunter’s China Dealings ‘Repeatedly’

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Peter Schweizer, a senior contributor at Breitbart News and the president of the Government Accountability Institute, and author of Profiles in Corruption: Abuse of Power by America’s Progressive Elite, stated that the Bidens have “lied about” 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden’s son Hunter’s dealings with a Chinese-funded investment firm “repeatedly.”

Schweizer said, “Look, to be blunt about it, they’ve lied about this repeatedly. First, they denied that Hunter Biden sat on the board of directors of this Chinese-funded investment firm. Then, when we showed the website that said he was on the board of directors, they changed their tune. Then they said he wasn’t making any money off of the deal. Now they admit, okay, he has assets, but he hasn’t cashed out the money yet. That’s the problem. They haven’t been honest about this from the beginning.”

