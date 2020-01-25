Lindsey Graham: ‘I Want an Oversight of the Bidens’

Friday during an appearance on the Fox News Channel, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, decried the double standard applied to President Donald Trump’s family and the one applied to the family of Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden.

Graham said he wanted to avoid oversight through a political arena, but said if it had to be through Congress, then “so be it.”

So, the Mueller report is thousands of pages long, hundreds of pages long. It took two years. So, they tell us in the impeachment trial that this whole thing about the Bidens has been looked at, has been debunked, that it’s phony, there’s not a scintilla of evidence. And I asked them, who did the looking? They asked Dr. Hill, one of their witnesses, do you think Hunter Biden did anything wrong? No. Dr. Hill, did you even look?

Where’s the outrage of people on the ground in Ukraine in 2014, ’15 and ’16 when they knew the vice president’s son, Hunter Biden, was being paid by the most corrupt company in Ukraine? Why didn’t some to call Washington and say this undercuts our message, it’s not bad government? So, I want an oversight of the Bidens. I’d like it to be outside of politics. But if it has to be done by the Congress, so be it. But I am not going to live in a country where the Trump family can be investigated for years, spend millions of dollars on legal fees, and the Democratic vice president’s son takes $3 million on the most corrupt gas company in the Ukraine, and nobody gives a damn. We’re not going to live in that country.

