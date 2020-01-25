Schweizer: ‘A Lot of Things about Elizabeth Warren That Are Troubling’

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” Peter Schweizer, a senior contributor at Breitbart News and the president of the Government Accountability Institute, and author of Profiles in Corruption: Abuse of Power by America’s Progressive Elite, said that 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) engaged in “troubling” behavior by making money advising corporations on how to use bankruptcy laws she wrote to their advantage.

Schweizer said, “I think there’s a lot of things about Elizabeth Warren that are troubling, about how she was actually a government consultant in the 1990s rewriting bankruptcy laws, and in a typical Washington move, she took that position and cashed in. She basically went to corporations and said, I will consult for you and advise you in how to use the law that I wrote to your maximum advantage.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett