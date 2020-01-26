Adam Schiff Responds to Trump Tweet — President ‘Intended’ It as a Threat

Representative Adam Schiff (D-CA) said on Sunday’s broadcast of ABC’s “This Week” that President Donald Trump “intended” to threaten him, referring to a tweet from the president earlier in the day.

Trump tweeted, “Shifty Adam Schiff is a CORRUPT POLITICIAN, and probably a very sick man. He has not paid the price, yet, for what he has done to our Country!”

Shifty Adam Schiff is a CORRUPT POLITICIAN, and probably a very sick man. He has not paid the price, yet, for what he has done to our Country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2020

Schiff said, “I made the argument that it’s going to require moral courage to stand up to this president. And this is a wrathful and vindictive president. I don’t think there’s any doubt about it. If you think there is, look at the president’s tweets about me today, saying that I should pay a price.”

Host Chuck Todd asked, “Do you take that as a threat?”

Schiff said, “I think it’s intended to be. But look, it is going to be very difficult for some of these senators to stand up to this president. It really is. There’s just no question about it. And I want to acknowledge that. And I don’t want to acknowledge it in a way that is offensive to them. But I do want to speak candidly about it.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN