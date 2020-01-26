Buttigieg: ‘It Makes My Blood Boil’ that Trump Disrespected U.S. Soldiers

Democratic 2020 presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg on Sunday’s broadcast of CBS’s “Face the Nation” accused President Donald Trump of disrespecting U.S. soldiers who suffered traumatic brain injuries after an Iranian missile attack into Iraq by saying they had “headaches.”

Buttigieg said, “Traumatic brain injury is life-threatening, not just at the time, but for the rest of your life. It can completely debilitate somebody who has served this country. And for the president to belittle that kind of sacrifice, for the president — who avoided serving because he said bone spurs made it impossible for him to be able to do his part — to turn around and demean the experience of soldiers in harm’s way who were injured, who were very concretely and literally injured by an Iranian missile attack is one more example of why Donald Trump has no business anywhere near the Situation Room.”

He added, “It makes my blood boil. The president of the United States showing this level of disrespect to everybody from — remember these injured service members that he’s talking about? He is their commander-in-chief right now. Their lives depend on his wisdom and judgment right now. And he can’t even show a basic level of concern.”

