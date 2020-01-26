Klobuchar to GOP Senators: Don’t Go Down in History Blocking the Truth — It Will Come Out

Democratic 2020 presidential hopeful Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) argued on Sunday’s broadcast of ABC’s “This Week” that her colleagues should vote for witnesses in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

If they do not, she said they would “go down in history as the people that blocked the truth from coming forward.”

Klobuchar said, “What I want my colleagues to do is join us in getting the witnesses. I literally don’t know how you can sit over there and listen, even when you hear the president’s lawyers, they raise fact questions. They say, “Well, the facts aren’t there.” I want to hear from the men — to quote the founding fathers musical — to hear from the men in the room where it happened. That is people like Mr. Bolton and Mick Mulvaney.

She added, “All of these signs point to things and discussions that they had with the president of the United States. And all we are asking for right now is four witnesses. Zero witnesses, plus zero evidence, equals zero justice. You can’t have a trial without the witnesses. However they vote, whatever they choose to do when the evidence comes in, they cannot go down in history as the people that blocked the truth from coming forward, because eventually, it will come forward.”

