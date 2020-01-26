Schweizer: ‘Would Be Outrage’ if Trump Family Was Doing What Biden Family Did with Joe as VP

Sunday on Fox News Channel’s “Life, Liberty & Levin,” Peter Schweizer, a senior contributor at Breitbart News, president of the Government Accountability Institute and author of Profiles in Corruption: Abuse of Power by America’s Progressive Elite, discussed his news book and the corruption by former Vice President Joe Biden while he was in office.

Host Mark Levin asked Schweizer why the big media companies had not investigated Biden and his family’s shady dealings.

“I don’t know,” Schweizer replied. “I think it is bias — part of it is news organizations don’t have the resources to do this digging. I mean, some of these Biden stories took seven months of research and hard work. … The reality is most news organizations have zero curiosity about this. They’re not even interested in following up to seeing how the patterns of these transactions take place.”

He added, “They can replicate the information that we have put together — it’s not that hard to do — there just seems to be a lack of curiosity in doing so.”

Schweizer listed off “the Biden 5” and how members of the former vice president’s family came to power and money as a result of Biden’s position, arguing if President Donald Trump and his family were accused of doing the same thing, “there would be outrage.”

“There is an absolute case where [Biden] is using government resources, government influence, government information for the benefit of a family member’s business,” Schweizer stated. “If you imagine if the Trumps had done that, there would be outrage — I would be outraged. But they haven’t done that, and the Bidens have.”

