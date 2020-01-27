Cornyn: Bolton Revelations ‘Nothing Different Than What We’ve Already Heard’

Monday during an appearance on Fox News, Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) dismissed the so-called bombshell revelations in former National Security Advisor John Bolton’s forthcoming book, as reported by The New York Times.

Cornyn pointed to the timing but said nothing changed in his view from what has already been put forth.

“Yes, the timing is a little interesting, isn’t it?” he said. on “Fox & Friends.” “But the best I can tell from what’s reported in The New York Times — it’s nothing different than what we’ve already heard. And as I said, the — no crimes were alleged and these events never actually occurred, the withholding of aid and the investigations. So it’s — I’m trying to get my head around exactly what is the impeachment manager’s theory of the case and why they should provoke this constitutional crisis.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor