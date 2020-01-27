Joy Behar: Trump Administration ‘Like an Organized Crime Organization’

Co-host Joy Behar on Monday’s “The View” on ABC likened the Trump administration to a “crime organization.”

The panel was discussing Secretary of State Mike Pompeo ending an NPR interview after being repeatedly asked about his handling of the removal of former United States Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch.

Behar said, “It feels like the administration is loaded with bullies. He’s another one with a short fuse. This guy Barr is a bully. He’s a bully. Pompeo is a bully. Trump himself is a bully. It’s like an organized crime organization. It’s like when you listen to the tapes of him saying take her out, talking about Yovanovitch, he sounds like John Gotti. He doesn’t sound like the president of the United States.”

