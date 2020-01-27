Sen. Angus King: ‘Five or Ten’ GOP Senators Willing to Vote for Bolton Testimony

Senator Angus King (I-ME) said Monday on NPR’s “All Things Considered” that he believed up to 10 Republican senators are willing to vote to hear the testimony of former National Security Advisor John Bolton.

King said, “I’ll be amazed if there is a strong push to say no, we’re not going to allow John Bolton. It’s one thing to say we don’t know what he’s going to say. We don’t really need to hear from him. But if there is some indication that he has information that bears directly on the heart of the case, to willfully say we don’t want to hear that, to me basically just undermines the idea that this is a real trial.”

When asked if four Republicans would vote to hear Bolton, King said, “I think there will be more than four. My bold prediction is there will be five or ten.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN