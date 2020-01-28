Durbin on Witness Swap: ‘Baloney’ – ‘I Don’t Believe There’s any Sentiment for It’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “New Day,” Senate Minority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) dismissed the prospects of a potential witness swap of former National Security Adviser John Bolton for 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, in the Senate’s impeachment trial as “baloney” and stated that he won’t argue for a witness swap and doesn’t think there is “any sentiment for it” in the Senate Democratic caucus.

Durbin said, “Listen, we’re not trading baseball cards. We’re not kids sitting around here picking our favorites and putting them in the middle of the circle. What we’re talking about are relevant, material witnesses.”

He added, “This idea of bargaining, well, we’ll give you one irrelevant witness for one material witness, baloney. These should be material witnesses.”

Durbin further stated, “I can tell you, I’m not going to be standing up and arguing for that in our caucus, and I don’t believe there’s any sentiment for it.”

