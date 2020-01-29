Dem Sen. Casey: After Day One of Questioning, ‘Probably Less Likely’ That There Will Be Witnesses

During CNN’s impeachment coverage on Wednesday, Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA) stated that after the first day of questioning in the Senate’s impeachment trial he thinks it is “probably less likely that the votes will be there for witnesses.”

Host Chris Cuomo asked Casey, “Do you believe that today, after this, witnesses are more or less likely?”

Casey responded, “I think it’s probably less likely that the votes will be there for witnesses. But I guess I’m being purposefully pessimistic. Because of the way their caucus has operated for a long while. But I hope I’m wrong. Because if they vote yes on witnesses, we’re going to have a different chapter, and I think a very affirmative chapter for the trial, no matter how the trial turns out, I think most Americans, probably more than 2/3ds, maybe 3/4ths want witnesses.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett