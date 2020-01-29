Sessions: ‘Perfectly Appropriate’ for Trump to Ask Questions About Joe and Hunter Biden, Ukraine

During an interview that aired on Huntsville, AL’s radio WVNN on Tuesday, former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions indicated that President Donald Trump was justified in wanting answers about former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden’s relationship with Ukraine and Ukrainian energy Burisma.

Sessions, a candidate for U.S. Senate in Alabama, explained the circumstances of the situation on WVNN’s “The Jeff Poor Show” and added that raising the issue should not be an impeachable offense.

“Look, the president has been hammered,” he said. “Every rock has been unturned. Everything has been said about him, people investigate. You had the vice president of the United States, whose son is hired all of a sudden, paid $50,000-$80,000 a month to serve on this energy company in Ukraine, which he knew little or nothing about. It’s no doubt, it seems to me, the vice president, as in charge of Ukrainian policy, demanded that the prosecutor who was investigating that company be fired. And they fired him. And the new prosecutor dropped the investigation.”

“I think the president was concerned about it,” Sessions continued. “I think he said in that tape it sounded horrible to him. But he didn’t order them to do anything. He approved the money later. At some point, he approved the money going out. That’s the kind of thing — you shouldn’t be impeaching a president over those kinds of things. I think Dershowitz brilliantly laid that out. So has Ken Starr. That, to me, is the fundamental situation.”

According to Sessions, there two standards, one applied to Trump and another applied to previous presidents. The former attorney general called Trump’s inquiries into the situation “perfectly appropriate.”

“It is a double standard,” Sessions said. “It absolutely is a double standard. I don’t know the details of all the facts that are known at this point, but it sounds like to me perfectly appropriate to ask questions about how this happened. It probably justifies an investigation, certainly with the president. The allegation is he was concerned about this. And that’s why he raised it with the Ukrainians. So what about it? I think it is worth knowing — for the American people to know — what it was that concerned the president, and that includes the actions of Mr. Biden and his son.

