Graham: ‘Increasingly Optimistic’ of ‘Final Verdict Before Tuesday’ and ‘Bipartisan’ Acquittal

While speaking to reporters on Thursday, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) stated that he is “increasingly optimistic” Republicans “will move to a final verdict” in the Senate’s impeachment trial “before Tuesday” and that President Trump’s acquittal will be “in a bipartisan manner.”

Graham said, “I’m increasingly optimistic that Republicans will move to a final verdict before Tuesday. The president will be acquitted in a bipartisan manner. We’re not blocking anybody’s witnesses. We’re just not going to legitimize the House choosing not to call a witness, dump it in our lap, and put us in a spot where if you call the witness, you’d be bailing the courts out of judicial review of impeachment.”

