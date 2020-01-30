Pelosi: Trump Won’t ‘Be Acquitted’ Without Witnesses

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) told reporters on Thursday that President Donald Trump would not be acquitted if the impeachment trial does not include witnesses and documents.

Pelosi said, “He will not be acquitted. He cannot be acquitted if you don’t have a trial. If you don’t have a trial, if you don’t have witnesses and documentation and that. I would hope that the senators, if it comes to a tie or if there’s a question of hearing testimony or receiving documents would leave it up to the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, Republican-appointed in a Republican Majority court. I would think that they would have confidence in the Chief Justice of the United States, that is really his title.”

