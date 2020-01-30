Rick Scott: Trump Will ‘Be Acquitted Tomorrow’

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) predicted that President Trump will be acquitted in the Senate’s impeachment trial on Friday.

Scott said, “I believe he’ll be acquitted tomorrow. I don’t believe we’re going to see — we’re not going to vote for witnesses. The Democrats had their choice, had their time. They could have called — they wanted Bolton, they could have called Bolton back in the House, and they decided not to do it. So, I don’t think we’re going to vote for witnesses, and I think we’ll finish this up tomorrow night.”

