Trump: ‘I Have Great Confidence’ in Republicans and ‘Some Democrats’ on Impeachment Votes

During a portion of an interview set to air on Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox News @ Night,” President Trump stated that he has “great confidence in Republican senators, and probably some Democrats,” on how they will vote in the Senate’s impeachment trial.

Trump said, “I got to watch a little bit. It’s very boring to watch, I have to say that. It’s very boring. I call it the impeachment hoax. And that’s what it is. It’s a hoax. It should have never taken place, should have never been allowed to happen. But I have great confidence in Republican senators, and probably some Democrats, from what I understand.”

